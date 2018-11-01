Sgt. Johny L. Ellsworth Promoted To Lieutenant

Lieutenant Colonel Eric T. Olson, acting superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotion effective November 1, 2018:

Sergeant Johny L. Ellsworth, Division of Drug & Crime Control, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, is being promoted to lieutenant and will supervise the Eastern District of the Gaming Division, General Headquarters.

Ellsworth was appointed to the Patrol on October 16, 2001, as a member of the 79th Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 12, Jefferson County. In July 2007, he was promoted to the rank of corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 3, Jefferson and South St. Louis counties. He was promoted to sergeant in February 2010, and designated zone supervisor of Zone 15, St. Francois and Washington counties. In February 2012, Ellsworth transferred to the Division of Drug & Crime Control and was assigned to the Narcotics Unit. He graduated from the Police Leadership: The WestPoint Model course in spring 2018.

Lieutenant Ellsworth grew up in DeSoto, MO, and graduated from DeSoto High School. In 2000, he graduated from Jefferson College in Hillsboro, MO, with an Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice. He is a member of the Good News Community Church and Festus Elks Lodge #1721. Lt. Ellsworth and his wife, Brea (Politte) have four children.