School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Dec. 3
Cereal with yogurt, bananas.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, apple.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Breakfast pizza, bananas.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce.
Friday, Dec. 7
Mini pancakes, pineapple.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Dec. 3
Corn dog, beef burrito, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
BBQ Rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Chicken patty, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, chicken Caesar salad, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, krispito, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Dec. 7
Cheese pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Dec. 3
Corn dog, beef burrito, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
BBQ rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, baked potato bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Krispito, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Dec. 7
Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Dec. 3
Corn dog, beef burrito, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
BBQ rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, baked potato bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Krispito, chicken strips with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Dec. 7
Sausage pizza, Chipotle chicken with avocado, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Dec. 3
Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, & milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Cheese scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Sausage patty, biscuit & jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.
Friday, Dec. 7
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, & milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Dec. 3
Hamburger patty, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Chicken quesadilla, fries, corn, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, fruit & milk.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Sloppy Joe on a bun, chips, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.
Friday, Dec. 7
Pizza, salad w/ranch, peas, fruit, & milk.
Skyline R-II Menus
Unavailable. See Skyline’s Facebook page for updates.