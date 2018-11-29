School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Dec. 3

Cereal with yogurt, bananas.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, apple.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Breakfast pizza, bananas.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce.

Friday, Dec. 7

Mini pancakes, pineapple.

Ava Elementary  Lunch Menu

Monday, Dec. 3

Corn dog, beef burrito, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

BBQ Rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Chicken patty, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, chicken Caesar salad, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, krispito, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, Dec. 7

Cheese pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Ava Middle School  Lunch

Monday, Dec. 3

Corn dog, beef burrito, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

BBQ rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, baked potato bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Krispito, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, Dec. 7

Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Ava High School  Lunch

Monday, Dec. 3

Corn dog, beef burrito, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

BBQ rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, baked potato bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Krispito, chicken strips with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, sub  bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, Dec. 7

Sausage pizza, Chipotle chicken with avocado, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Dec. 3

Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, & milk.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Cheese scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Sausage patty, biscuit & jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.

Friday, Dec. 7

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, & milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Dec. 3

Hamburger patty, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Chicken quesadilla, fries, corn, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, fruit & milk.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Sloppy Joe on a bun, chips, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.

Friday, Dec. 7

Pizza, salad w/ranch, peas, fruit, & milk.

Skyline R-II Menus

Unavailable. See Skyline’s Facebook page for updates.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR