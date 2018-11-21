School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Nov. 26

Cereal with yogurt, bananas.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, apple.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Blueberry muffin, bananas.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce.

Friday, Nov. 30

Mini pancakes, pineapple.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Nov. 26

Hot dog on bun, sloppy Joe, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Three cheese grilled cheese, chicken enchilada with white queso, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Chicken patty, baked ham, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Cheesy chicken pasta with Italian bread, egg, bacon & cheese burrito, taco salad, cornbread, Caesar side salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, Nov. 30

Pepperoni pizza, Italian sub, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Nov. 26

Hot dog on bun, chicken and cheese quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Three cheese grilled cheese, chicken and waffles with syrup, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Chicken patty, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, green beans, pineapple, not rolls.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Cheesy chicken pasta with Italian bread, BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, Caesar side salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, Nov. 30

Pepperoni pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, BBQ bar, refried beans, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Nov. 26

Chili dog, pizza quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Smothered burrito, chicken and waffles with syrup, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Cheesy chicken pasta with Italian bread, BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, Caesar side salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, Nov. 30

Pepperoni pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, BBQ bar, refried beans, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Nov. 26

Pancakes, sausage links, syrup, fruit, juice, & milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Cheese scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Biscuit & gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, & milk.

Friday, Nov. 30

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, & milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Nov. 26

Ravioli w/meat sauce, bread sticks, corn, salad, fruit, & milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Veg. soup, grilled cheese, pork & beans, crackers, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit, & milk.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Hamburger patty w/cheese, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.

Friday, Nov. 30

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, & milk.

Skyline R-II Menus

Unavailable. See Skyline’s Facebook page for updates.