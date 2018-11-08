School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Nov. 12
No School
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Cereal with yogurt, apple.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Breakfast sliders, bananas.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Mini cinni’s, pineapple.
Friday, Nov. 16
Sausage biscuit, bananas.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Nov. 12
No School.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Corn dog, chicken and cheese quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Thanksgiving Feast! Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls, pumpkin bars.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, hamburger mac and cheese with Italian bread, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Nov. 16
Cheese pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Nov. 12
No School.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Corn dog, chicken nachos with white queso, salad bar, blueberry muffin, burger bar, ketchup baked chips, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix, Texas pintos.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Thanksgiving Feast! Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls, pumpkin bars.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, hamburger mac and cheese with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Nov. 16
Cheese pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Nov. 12
No School.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Corn dog, chicken nachos with white queso, salad bar, blueberry muffin, burger bar, baked chips, Texas pintos, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls, pumpkin bars.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, hamburger mac and cheese with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn applesauce.Friday, Nov. 16
Jalepeno popper pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Nov. 12
No school.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Breakfast bar, yogurt, fruit, juice, & milk.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Biscuit & gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, & milk.
Friday, Nov. 16
Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Nov. 12
No School.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Chicken Alfredo, salad w/ranch, bread stick, broccoli, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, pie, & milk.
Thursday, Nov. 15
BBQ rib, mac & cheese, carrots, fruit, & milk.
Friday, Nov. 16
Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fries, fruit, & milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast
Monday, Nov. 12
Egg McMuffin, juice & milk.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Scrambled eggs, toast & jelly, juice, & milk.
Wednesday. Nov. 14
Waffle, sausage link, juice, & milk.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Oatmeal, toast, juice, & milk.
Friday, Nov. 16
Biscuit, gravy, juice, & milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch
Monday, Nov. 12
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup and crackers, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Nachos with meat, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Pulled pork sandwich, corn, fruit bar, and milk.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Chili with meat, crackers, salad bar, fruit and milk.
Friday, Nov. 16
Cashew chicken, rice, green beans, fruit, cookie, and milk.