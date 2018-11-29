Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am and we began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Psalm 46 with Doyle Humbyrd serving as Sunday School Superintendent. After prayer requests were given, Dwight Wilson led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Makinna Humbyrd and Gracie Cook. The offertory prayer was prayed by Clay McFarlin as he and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Our youth, LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 1. We were dismissed in prayer by Stan Humbyrd.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Lamentations 2. We were dismissed in prayer by Doyle Humbyrd.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.