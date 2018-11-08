Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am and we began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Matthew 16 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Rick Crum led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Jeff Humbyrd as he and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Erin Boring, DJ Shumate and Carla Wilson provided songs. Dwight Wilson ministered from Genesis 24. Peggy Miller dismissed in prayer.

Our evening service began with prayer by Sonya Hodges. Carla Wilson sang and Dwight Wilson ministered from Jeremiah 8. We were dismissed in prayer by Kevin Hodges.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.