Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am and we began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Ephesians 5 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Elane Crum led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Avery Hendrix as he and Clay McFarlin received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Danny and Connie Johnson provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered from John 21. Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 52 and II Chronicles 36.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.