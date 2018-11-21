Sander Estate

IN THE 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

Judge or Division: PROBATE

Case Number: 18DG-PR00045

In the Estate of CHARLES D. SANDER, Deceased.

Notice of Letters of Administration Granted

(Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of CHARLES D. SANDER, Decedent:

On 11/14/2018, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of CHARLES D. SANDER, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The personal representative’s business address and phone number is:

SHELIA D MILLER, PO BOX 308, AVA, MO 65608. (417) 683-3499

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

DANIEL P. WADE, 100 W PUBLIC SQUARE, AVA MO 65608 (417) 683-4117

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: 09/07/2018

Date of first publication: 11/22/2018

KIM HATHCOCK, Clerk

PROBATE CLERK – KIM MILLER

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.

