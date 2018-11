Ronald “Ron” Glenn Gunning, age 73, of Ava, Missouri, passed away November 12, 2018. He entered this world January 16, 1945, in Tacoma Washington, the son of Raymond and Adah (Richardson) Gunning. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., November 24, 2018, at the Forsyth Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses in Forsyth, Missouri. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.