Robert “Bob” Joseph Murrill

Robert Joseph Murrill, 41 years, 7 months, 28 days old, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on November 18, 2018 at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.

Bob was born March 20, 1977 in Springfield, MO to Calvin Ray Murrill and Joanna Lea (Wallace) Murrill.

Bob was a fireplace installer working for Meeks Lumber Co. in Springfield for several years.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman and he loved being with his children and his grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Roy Murrill, maternal grandparents Mr.& Mrs. Everett Wallace, sister Natasha Rich.

He is survived by his two children, Morgan Murrill and Chasity, and Madison Murrill, two grandchildren, Evelyn and Mason Murrill, his fiance, Kasey Williams and her children, Skylar, Aeriana, and Landon, his parents, Calvin Ray and Gloria Murrill, Springfield, MO, his mother, Joanna Wallace, his grandmother, Pauline Murrill, Ava, MO, aunts, uncles, cousins, and an abundance of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Bob will be Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Ava, MO. Visitation will start Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and last until service time. Memorials may be made to charity of choice or to the Thornfield Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.