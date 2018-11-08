Road Projects Approved by Missouri Highways & Transportation Commission at November Meeting

MoDOT, Southwest District –– The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, at its meeting on Friday, Nov. 2 in Jefferson City, awarded projects to construction companies to make improvements to state highways and bridges during 2019, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The details are as follows:

• U.S. Route 54 & Business Loop 49 in Nevada: Resurfacing;

Awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., of Springfield, for a low bid of $1.6 million;

• Business Loop 49 (Range Line Road) & Missouri Route 249 in Joplin: Resurfacing

Awarded to Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., of Mt. Vernon for low bid of $6.1 million;

• Greene County Routes F & Z in northwest Greene County: Resurfacing

Awarded to Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., of Mt. Vernon for low bid of $1.1 million;

• Polk County Route PP north of Bolivar: Pomme de Terre Bridge Rehabilitation

Awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., of Springfield for low bid of $1.4 million

• Business Route 65 (South Street) in Ozark: Widening to five lanes between 6th Street and 19th Street

Awarded to Hartman and Company Inc., of Springfield for low bid of $4.8 million

• Greene County Route YY (East Division Street) and Route 65 Outer Road (Eastgate Avenue) in the Springfield area: Resurfacing and adding shoulders

Awarded to Leo Journagan Construction Co. Inc., of Springfield for low bid of $1.2 million

Construction on the projects will start in 2019. More information on the projects will be announced prior to the projects’ start dates.