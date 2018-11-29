Red Bank – Alice Lirley

11/26/2018 Hello everyone. I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday with friends and family. Gary and I enjoyed two early Thanksgiving meals; one with our Church family and one with Gary’s mother and his sister, Jeane Huff, at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. Maxine looked so pretty in the new dress that Jeane bought for her and her beautiful white, curly, hair. Our thanks goes to the Center for preparing such a delicious meal for their residents and their respective family members.

The Red Bank Church service began with a warm welcome to members and guest given by Gary Lirley. Jake Hampton then led the congregation in the singing of hymns. He also read a letter from Corinth Baptist Church inviting our members to a squirrel hunt and a wild game supper on December 15th, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Singing special music were Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark. These two ladies have such beautiful, inspiring voices. When they sing, our hearts are always prepared and ready for a message from God’s Word.

Bringing the morning message was Brother Justin Cunningham. Before he began the message, he asked for special prayer for a dear friend of his, Paul Prichard who has been very, very ill and in Cox South Hospital. Paul is a man of God with a heart for missions. He is in need of much prayer. Brother Justin led us in special prayer for Brother Paul’s healing. I know He would covet your prayers also, even if you are not acquainted with him.

The message today from God’s Word was taken from Jonah, chapters 1 and verses from chapters 2 and 3. “Don’t Be a Jonah” would be a good title for this message because in reading it one can readily see that even though Jonah believed in the power of God, and acted as though he cared for others, he fought the call from God to go to the wicked city of Nineveh and relay to them the fact that they were to be destroyed if they were not willing to change their ways and get right with God. When God wants a job done, he will not quit until it is accomplished. We know the story of how God convinced Jonah that he must go to Nineveh even though he was running away in a ship headed to Tarsus. Likewise, many of us who call ourselves a Child of God, try to hide from what God has long called on us to do for Him. As Brother Justin said, “Wake up people of the Church. Serve your God faithfully that we might not all perish. Churches are rapidly disappearing for the lack of caring faithful Christians.” We may think that we are hiding from God and may be blaming others, but whose fault is it really? Are we like Jonah, thinking that we can hide from God and shirk the work that he has called us to complete as a member of the Body of Christ? Like Jonah, God will renew us and bless our every effort to stand up and do that which He has ask of us.

Visiting in our home on Thanksgiving day was Jake Hampton. He didn’t have time to sit down for a meal, but he did accept a ham sandwich to go. Sometimes we have to work on holidays. We appreciate his dedication to get the job done when he’s called on to do so.

Our monthly Praise service at Red Bank was very enjoyable. After a lot of singing and special music, we all retired to the fellowship room to share in a meal. We also enjoyed a bountiful Thanksgiving meal together the Sunday before the actual holiday. One thing about Red Bank Church that is outstanding; we not only enjoy gathering together for a meal, but we also love to sing together, Praise God together and more importantly, Pray together.

We welcome you to Worship with us at Red Bank Baptist Church. For more information feel free to call 683-5991 for service time information.

That’s all the news for now, Take care. Please don’t be a Jonah. Serve the Lord with all your heart, with all your might and with all your soul; wheresoever God asks you to.