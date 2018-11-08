Red Bank – Alice Lirley

11/5/2018 Hello everyone. Well, I’m a year older since I talked to you last. I may look a little older, but I don’t necessarily feel any older. I guess it is like they say, “Age is just a number.”

The Red Bank Church service opened with hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also greeted members and guests. It was announced that our monthly Praise service will be held next Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. Everyone should come with a song to sing, a poem to read or recite, a Scripture to share or a Testimony of God’s love to give, There will be a fellowship meal following the service so bring a covered dish of your favorite food to share also.

A time for prayer request or a praise was provided and each request given was lifted to the Lord in prayer. Giving a birthday, mission offering was Alice Lirley. Providing special music was Eloise Hallmark and Kayla Cunningham.

Our speaker for the morning sermon was Justin Cunningham. Taking his text from Acts 2:38-47, Brother Cunningham gave seven attributes for a healthy Church: 1. A Saved membership; 2. A disciplined people of the Church; 3. A caring and supporting membership; 4. A united membership who can get along with each other and be forgiving; 5. A Church full of worshipers who are filled with the Holy Spirit and that feeds on the meat of God’s Word and not just the milk, such as babes in Christ do at first; 6. A friendly membership who are Christ-like, no matter the circumstance, and who are helpful to others; 7. Last, but not least, is a growing membership. Verse 41 says that those who received His Word were baptized and joined the membership of the Church.” One cannot be a part of the Body of Christ unless they are joined to it. The Church is the Body of Christ. Brother Cunningham added that in order for a Church to achieve these seven attributes they must read God’s Word, Pray, Praise God and be willing to Serve Him faithfully.

I received a call and some cards from all three of our children for my birthday. I also appreciated all the calls and birthday wishes I received from many other relatives and friends.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley, and Ralph Laughlin. Maxine told me that her son, James, also came to visit with her one day last week. I know that Gary and I enjoyed having lunch with her. We also had coffee and a doughnut with her one afternoon. She loves the powdered sugar doughnuts because they are so tender and easy to eat. Gary teased his mom about having white lips after she ate one. He’s a mess himself. It’s a wonder she didn’t threaten to spank him. I think she rather enjoys him teasing her.

Jean bought Maxine a new purse. Her old one was totally worn out. It’s very pretty and big enough to hold a lot of stuff: the perfect purse that most women love to have.

That’s all the news for now. Take care and trust in God’s love and power.