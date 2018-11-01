Red Bank – Alice Lirley

10/29/2018 Hello everyone. The weather forecasters have promised us another beautiful, warm, fall day. I hope to make the best of it and get a little painting done. Everything needs protected from the harsh winter weather that is on its way.

The Red Bank Church service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also welcomed everyone. A time for prayer requests was provided. We prayed for those who were ill, for those who had lost their loved ones in the terrible, despicable mass shooting that took place in a Pennsylvania Synagogue this past week; for our country and its leaders; and for our Churches to grow and glow with God’s love and mercy throughout our communities to make a badly needed, profound difference in our world.

And that, dear friends, is totally up to each and everyone of us who claim to be a Child of God and have a true desire to put Him first in our lives. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark. Jeane Huff played a beautiful hymn on the piano. We are thankful for those who share their talents in service to the Lord.

The morning message was based on James 4:1-10. James speaks very pointedly in his writings when he warned his readers that we have not, because we ask not. He goes on to say that when we do finally ask, we usually ask amiss for things that are meant to provide us with personal, worldly pleasures. James summarizes this by saying that those who want to be a friend to the world, makes himself an enemy of God. But, Brother James in later verses does lift us up with words of hope. In verse 7-10, he tells those of us who are having a big problem living our lives in a Christ-like manner to submit to God, resist the devil and he will flee from us. If we draw near to God He will draw near to us. In verse 10, James said, “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.” As Gary, our speaker said, “We can make all kinds of plans for the future, but we need to remember to let God in on our plans. Let’s pray for God to have His own Will in our lives. Don’t try answering our own prayers. Just let go, and let God! We should make it more important to do what God wants us to do instead of what we want to do!”

Visiting in our home were our dear friends, Jerry, Tattie, and Zorianna Maggard. We enjoyed getting to visit with them again. We hardly recognized Zorie because she has grown so much. She is such a beautiful, young lady.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. On Friday afternoon, all of us got together with Maxine to have coffee and listen to some great music being performed in the cafeteria of the Healthcare Center. Let’s just say that there was a lot of stomping and clapping to the music going on in our corner of the room.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. We do not know what tomorrow will bring. Let’s just live for the Lord today and we will be prepared for tomorrow!