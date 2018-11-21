Ray Brown, 86, of Ava, MO departed this life November 17, 2018 at Mt. Vernon Veterans Home, in Mt. Vernon, MO. He entered this world October 13, 1932 in Hallettsville, TX

Funeral services are Saturday November 24, 2018 at 10:00 in the Kubena Funeral Home Chapel Hallettsville, TX. A visitation was held in the Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel, Ava, MO from 5:00 – 7:00 Tuesday November 20, 2018. Burial will be in the Willow Creek Cemetery, Vienna, TX.

Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home. A complete obituary will be available at www.facebook.avafamilyfuneralhome.