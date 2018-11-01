PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In GridLiance High Plains Case

Transmission line to be installed in Christian County.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in a case filed by GridLiance High Plains LLC, f/k/a South Central MCN LLC (GridLiance).

GridLiance asks the Commission to either find that the Commission does not have jurisdiction over the project or, in the alternative, grant GridLiance a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to construct, own, install and maintain network upgrades to an approximately 1.25 mile-long 69 kilovolt (kV) electric transmission line in Christian County.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than November 13, 2018, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@ded.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.