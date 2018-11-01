Proposition D: A County-By-County Funding Breakdown

According to SaferMo.com, many transportation and safety decisions are made at the local level, where leaders are closest to the people.

Proposition D will raise local government transportation revenue for Missouri’s counties and cities and help our local governments tackle the over 2100 bridges in poor condition found in Missouri.

According to the SaferMo. com website, if Prop D passes, Douglas County will receive $402,203 in funding, the City of Ava, $47,077, and Twin Bridges, $440.

Total distribution would be $449,720.

For information on additional counties and towns, please visit safermo.com