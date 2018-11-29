Popular “Regional Hay School”  Offered in Springfield Dec. 4, 11, 13 

SPRINGFIELD –– Southwest Missouri hay producers will have an opportunity to attend a regional school in Springfield on three nights in December to learn how to improve their hay making skills.

The program is offered by Greene County University of Missouri Extension in cooperation with the Missouri State University William H. Darr College of Agriculture.

This three-night non-credit course is specifically designed for livestock producers who already own hay equipment or have hay custom harvested on their land.

All aspects of hay and round bale silage production will be covered according to Tim Schnakenberg, an agronomy field specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

“There is a lot at stake when making hay and many things to consider to make it worth the effort and to be profitable,” said Schnakenberg. “Attending a hay school is an important management tool to insure that you will get the most out of your land, time and hay equipment during the 2019 season.”

The program will focus on topics like economics of hay production, forage options, hay quality issues and testing, fertility management, round bale silage management, hay storage, feeding to keep losses low and nutritional needs of cattle.

This regional hay school will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., December 4, 11 and 13, at the Darr Agricultural Center, 2401 S. Kansas Expressway, Springfield.

There is a small fee to attend the program which includes three meals. The program is also underwritten by MFA, Heritage Tractor of Rogersville and Vermeer/Hay Doc.

Preregistration is required by November 28 and space is limited. Contact the Greene County MU Extension Center at 417-881-8909 to pre-register or download the event brochure and register online at http://extension.missouri.edu/gre