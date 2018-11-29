Plainview R-VIII School District Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the Plainview R-VIII School District that two members will be elected for a term of three years each to the Board of Education at the April 2, 2019 election. The opening date for candidates to file for these positions is December 11, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Candidates may file during regular business hours 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the school. The closing date for filing is January 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. The school will be closed December 21 at 12:30 p.m. through January 2, 2019, and may be closed at other times due to inclement weather.

11-29-11-1t