Pasture Walk at Batdorf Dairy Near Niangua Nov. 2 Focuses on a Variety Forage Species and No-till

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension will host a pasture walk starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2 at the Andrew Batdorf family farm, 2216 State Hwy M, Niangua.

“The 2018 growing season will soon be over, but we have one more pasture walk scheduled for this fall,” said Ted Probert, dairy specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

The Batdorfs have been busy this fall making new seedings designed to fill immediate as well as future grazing needs.

“We will have the opportunity to inspect winter annual pastures consisting of a variety of different forage species. We’ll be able to compare plantings made with tillage and through no-till,” said Probert.

Andrew Batdorf is experimenting with no tilling wheat into established fescue to thicken and enhance the quality of these pastures.

“We will be able to see how this is working,” said Probert.

A new alfalfa/orchardgrass stand will also be available for viewing. A final project that will be of interest to the group is the silvopasture currently under development.

In addition to viewing pastures, there will be time for questions or discussion about organic or grass only production.

For more information, contact either of these MU Extension dairy specialists in southwest Missouri: Ted Probert in Wright County either at (417) 547-7500 or by email at probertt@missouri.edu, or Reagan Bluel in Barry County at (417) 847-3161 or by email at BluelRJ@missouri.edu.