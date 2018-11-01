Paramedics Make Halloween Trick or Treating Special for a Taney County Student

TCAD Paramedics partnered with Branson Landing on Halloween Night to make Trick or Treating easier for a special needs child from Taney County.

BRANSON –– Trick or Treating is a Halloween Night tradition that most children enjoy. However, because of injuries, illness or disability some children cannot enjoy this activity. TCAD Paramedics want to help make trick or treating fun for everyone.

Pam Forrester is 10-years-old and has Down’s Syndrome. A fifth-grader at Buchanan Elementary, Pam enjoys school and playing with her siblings. Pam was nominated by Branson Schools, Special Services Director, Dr Samantha Henderson.

On Halloween, TCAD Paramedics picked-up Pam and transported her to the Branson Landing. Once at the Landing, Pam rode on the ambulance cot as she participated in the 12th annual Safe Street Trick or Treat. Pam arrived at the Branson Landing around 5 o’clock Halloween Night, with her own parking area, reserved just for her, near Belk on the north end of the landing.

About (TCAD Paramedics)

TCAD Paramedics is an emergency medical service (EMS) providing exclusive ambulance transport for Taney County, Missouri. Taney County has a year-round population of 52,956 residents and boasts over 7.5 million visitors annually. TCAD Paramedics was voted the 2014 Missouri EMS Service of the Year and is the only CAAS Accredited ambulance district in Missouri.