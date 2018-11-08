Ozarks Native Plant Society To Meet On Tuesday, Nov. 20

Ashley Johnson will present a program on Medicinal Plants, on Tuesday, Nov. 20 during the regular meeting of the Ozarks Native Plant Society. Meetings are held at the Ozarks Regional Office, Missouri Dept. of Conservation, 551 Joe Jones Blvd. (East Highway 160), West Plains, Mo., and the sessions start at 6:30 p.m.

This is the last meeting in 2018.

Meetings will start once again in February 2019. All sessions are free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact Betty Queen, (417) 257-7544.