Offices Will Close for Veterans Day Holiday

Veterans Day will be observed next Monday, Nov. 12, and many government offices, banks, and some businesses in the area will close for the holiday.

The City of Ava has announced city offices will close, and there will be no trash service that day. Trash routes normally served on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday that week.

Since Veterans Day is a federal holiday, there will also be no mail service. County offices in the courthouse will also close for the day.

However, the Douglas County Public Library will be open, as well as offices of the Douglas County Herald.