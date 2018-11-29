October Statistics Report from Missouri Realtors

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share with you a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of October.

8,893 homes were sold in Missouri during the month of October. The total sales volume topped $1.7 billion and homes sold at a consistent pace in October, staying on the market for an average of 53 days. That’s 27 days less when compared to October 2017. The median sales price was approximately $161,000. That is a 3.9 percent increase compared to October 2017.

Additionally, interest rates saw a slight increase in October but continue to remain historically low.

According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was at 4.83 percent in October from 4.63 percent in September. By comparison, the interest rate in October 2017 was 3.90 percent.

Visit Market Statistics to view a full report of the data presented, including additional resources and information.