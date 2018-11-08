October Brings Cooler Temperatures and Much-Needed Rain

Fall temperatures finally arrived in the Ozarks last month during the second week in October, and soon thereafter, fall was in the air. On Wednesday, Oct. 10, the daytime high was only 68.5 degrees and temperatures stayed relatively consistent in the 60s until Oct. 23 when thermometers reached nearly 71 degrees.

In contrast, during the first nine days of the month, temperatures registered predominately in the 80s –– marking highs of 87.4º on Oct. 4th and 7th, and a daytime low of 77.5 degrees on Oct. 9.

Many low lying areas likely experienced a light dusting of frost on Oct. 21, when temperatures dipped to 32.1 degrees.

In total, precipitation levels for the month of October registered five inches of rain, with the highest level of moisture falling in Ava on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The second highest level of rainfall was on Halloween, October 31, with 1.18 inches.

The first week of November has started out a little bit chillier, but so far, temperatures are normal for this time of year.