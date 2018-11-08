NOTICE TO OMAR RAHMOUNI EL IDRISSI:
A Petition has been filed in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, praying for Dissolution of Marriage, and other relief. A decree may be entered against you unless you file an answer or other pleading or otherwise appear and defend within forty-five days after the date of the first publication which is November 8, 2018.
REBECCA LOUISE RAHMOUNI EL IDRISSI, Petitioner
BATES-CROUCH LAW OFFICE, LLC
Box 2005
306 East Washington
Ava, Missouri 65608
11-8-8-4t