New Hope Free Will Baptist – Norma Jones

A good morning to all our readers, friends, and neighbors. We hope you have a great week in the Lord. Our Sunday morning started with a greeting from our pastor, giving us our verse for the week: 1 John 4-19. We love Him because He first loved us.

We had our prayer requests and gave our praise reports before our opening morning prayer, then we sang praises to the Lord in songs by the congregation. The morning offering was received to help with the upkeep and the spreading of God’s Word. Brother Bob brought the Sunday School lesson from 2 Kings, Chapter 2:1-25. The story of Elijah and Elisha.

We did some more gospel songs before the pastor gave his message from Ephesians 4:1-6 and then 1 Corinthians 15:51-58. The scripture tells there is but one God who can change us in a twinkling of an eye. We must serve Him and Him only every day in order to make heaven our home. The closing prayer was to pray for the upcoming revival this coming week at 7 p.m. nightly.

Come join us, and see what God can do in your life. And all that we pray for each and every day.

We had a wonderful service for the evening as we sang praises and gave praises to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for our many blessings from day to day. We heard the true Word of God in the message from Psalms Chapter 135:6.

We welcome our visitors to come worship with us for any service that we have. Hope to see you soon. Jesus loves you.