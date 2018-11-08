New Hope Free Will Baptist – Jennifer Eaves

Good morning to all our friends, neighbors, and our readers. What a great day to be alive and to serve our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

The Sunday morning service began with the pastor’s welcome to everyone and our verse for the week is Proverbs 22:4. By humility and fear of the Lord are riches, and honor, and life.

We had our prayer requests and praises before the morning prayer. We sang praises to our savior before the morning offering to help spread the Word of God and the upkeep of the church. Bob did a great job with our Sunday School lesson found in the book of 2 Kings 9:1-10 and 25-28, the story of Jehu. There was more group singing before the pastor gave his message: How long do you listen and believe someone who constantly lies to you? Then why do we even give the devil the time of day? Scripture found in Proverbs Chapter 2:1-11, 8:32-36, and Proverbs 9:10. We had a closing prayer.

Sunday evening, we heard the Word of God from the Bible from Psalms 23. The prayer for healing and other needs the people have.

We had a wonderful week in our revival from Oct 28-Nov. 4.

Come worship with us and see what God can do in your life as well as others. Jesus loves you.