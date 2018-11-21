Natural Gas Rates To Change for Summit Natural Gas Customers

Summit serves approximately 18,370 natural gas customers, including Douglas County.

JEFFERSON CITY –– To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Inc. (Summit Natural Gas) customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that took effect on November 19, 2018.

The ACA factor is a mechanism which tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12 month period. The net over- or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.

Gallatin Division: Residential customers currently pay approximately $0.45 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will decrease to approximately $0.43 per Ccf—a decrease of approximately $0.02 per Ccf. According to the Summit Natural Gas filing, the decrease will cause an average winter month residential gas bill to decrease by approximately $2.69.

Warsaw and Lake of the Ozarks Divisions: Residential customers currently pay approximately $0.43 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will drop to approximately $0.39 per Ccf—a decrease of approximately $0.04 per Ccf. According to the Summit Natural Gas filing, the decrease will cause an average winter month residential gas bill to decrease by approximately $2.50.

Rogersville and Branson Divisions: Residential customers currently pay approximately $0.51 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will drop to approximately $0.46 per Ccf—a decrease of approximately $0.05 per Ccf. According to the Summit Natural Gas filing, the decrease will cause an average winter month residential gas bill to decrease by approximately $5.15.

Approximately 50% to 55% of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers. The wholesale cost of natural gas (the cost your local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas) is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather. The Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.

Summit Natural Gas serves approximately 18,370 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Camden, Miller, Greene, Webster, Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Texas, Howell, Lawrence, Barry, Stone and Taney.