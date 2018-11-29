Nada Louise Hutchison, 83 years, 2 months, 4 days old, of Norwood, MO passed away on to Heaven on November 25, 2018.

Louise was born September 21, 1935 in Neibert, West Virginia to Roy Ellis Sexton and Virginia Gladys (Mangus) Sexton.

Louise was retired from working at Emerson Electric Manufacturing in Ava and also worked as a cook at Skyline School.

In December of 1967 Louise and Wilburn Hutchison were united in marriage at their present farm at Champion, MO with Louise’s in-laws, Minnie & Jack Snoddy.

Louise was a Christian and a member of Skyline Full Gospel Church. She enjoyed fishing and won many bass tournaments. She also enjoyed cooking, gospel singing, and most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends with a hot cup of coffee sitting on the front porch swing.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Lawrence and Ronald Gary Sexton, infant brother Leland, one sister, Sandra Kraus, one infant sister, Lowana, two step sons, Larry and Gary Hutchison, two step grandchildren, Ashlie Noelle Lansdown and James Derrick Conrad Lansdown.

Louise is survived by her husband, Wilburn Hutchison, two daughters and their spouses, Debra & Danny Maynard, Lydia DeAnn & James Deel, step daughter and husband, Connie & Terry Lansdown, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, siblings, Doris & George Gillis, Gale & Dick Carson, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Louise will be Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Evans Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday prior to service from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor Bobby Page. Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Joy. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.