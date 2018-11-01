Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

The Parent Teacher Fellowship met on Thurs. evening, Oct. 18, in the library on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School. Following prayer by Norman Murray, students in grades 1-12 presented a song & two skits. Those participating were Preston Akers, Sam Santos, Olivia Dannen, Rowynn Frisby, Greyson Jones, Colin Fleming, Austin Seewald, Kylie Adams, Landon Williams, Luke & Brenna Barton, Jackson & Felicity Berry, Keeton Freeman, & Adeline Bradley.

James Cobb then took the students to the gym, & Genessa Freeman called the business meeting to order. Barbara Uhles read the minutes, & Cheryl Paxton gave the treasurer’s report. Plans were made for a Christmas float and staff bonuses. Jesse Paxton asked the blessing on the refreshments which were served in the lunch room.

Ushers in the Sunday morning worship service were Alex Fourman & John Dale. The special song waa a vocal trio by Sam, Clarissa, & Olivia Lyon Mary Thompson, Phyllis Arnold, & Lyndra Dale gave testimonies.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Bread of Life” from John 6:48. Jesus said, “I am the bread of life.” Bethlehem means “house of bread.” (1) The type: manna & Christ – both from the majesty (heaven), given without merit, miraculous, mysterious (at first unknown), meritorious (sufficient for need). (2) The Tenet: spiritual – imbibe totally, indwell thoroughly, immortal truth. (3) The Teaching – origin, obligation, oath, overall.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, & Edith Johnson led in prayer. Norman Murray played a French Horn solo. Pastor Bob’s lesson was “Theology of being saved (part 3).” When a person is saved, 3 things happen simultaneously: justification (record changed), regeneration (heart changed), & adoption (received into the family of God). “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:26) The closing prayer was by Thad Harris.

In the Wed. evening service, Ellit Jones & Delbert Murray led in prayer. Pastor Bob did not preach. Instead he came from the pulpit and spoke from the floor on ballot issues, addressing three propositions and four amendments. Cinda Thompson prayed in closing.

Recent chapel speakers at M.Z.B.S. have included Gaylerd Miller (“He Took My Whipping”), Darrell Swearengin (Looking for that Blessed Hope), & Barbara Uhles (Our English Bible). Austin Seewald made a “get-better letter” for Ms. Lilah after she fell & hurt her knee Fri.; all of the elementary students signed it.