Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

11-26-18 The special music Sunday morning was by an impromptu choir that was organized by Barbara Uhles: Juliana & Bryan Jones, Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson, Lilah Sherman, Linda Ferguson, Ron Arnold, Alex Fourman, Jesse Paxton, Norman & Delbert Murray. Ushers were James Cox & Alex Fourman.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on a “Psalm of Thanksgiving,” after he & Cinda had sung Psalm 100 (Jamaica-style). “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord, he is God: it is he that hath made us & not we ourselves; we are his people, & the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, & into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him & bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; & his truth endureth to all generations.” (1) Thanksgiving is a directive – energetic, encompassing; (2) Thanksgiving is a discipline – work with happiness, worship with harmonies; (3) Thanksgiving is a discernment – Jehovah is supreme; He has shaped and sustained us; (4) Thanksgiving is a delight – attitude, action; (5) Thanksgiving has details – essential goodness, everlasting mercy, enduring truth.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service. Ron Arnold led in prayer. The special song was by Ashlea Kline, Juliana Jones & their father, Ron Arnold. They were accompanied by their niece, Olivia Lyon. Pastor Bob’s Bible study was “Distinctives of Justification & Sanctification.” I Corinthians 3:3, “Are ye not carnal, & walk as men?” The Christians at Corinth were forgiven, but not cleansed. Dean Greenwood prayed in closing.

A Thanksgiving communion service was held Tues. evening. I Corinthians 11:29, “The Lord Jesus the same night in which he was betrayed took bread; and when he had given thanks, he brake it, & said, take, eat; this is my body which is broken for you.” A simple meal to receive, a message to remember, a symbolic memento, a saving memorial, a sacred moment. Bob Thompson, Sr., led in prayer after helping Pastor Bob serve the elements. Visitors were James Poe from Washington state, & Jason & Ashley from Texas.