Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

11.19.18 Norman Murray sang a solo in the Sunday morning worship service. The ushers were Earnest Murray & Alex Fourman. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached about the “Good Soldier” in 2 Timothy 2:3-4 “Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life: that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.” Just as our nation has made its call for citizens to leave comfort and self to serve in our Armed Forces, so Christ our Commander-in-Chief calls the Christian today. (1) Endurance — Paul’s example & expectation; (2) Entanglement – moral, mental, mammon, medals; (3) Enjoyment – one mind, one mission, and one Master.

Jesse Paxton led the congregational singing in the Sunday evening service, & Don Eagleston led in prayer. The special song was a vocal solo by Cinda Thompson, with her husband at the organ. Pastor Bob spoke on “The Scriptural Basis for Entire Sanctification.” Ephesians 5:17, “Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is. And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit.” Hebrews 10:10, “By the will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.” 1 Peter 1:16, “It is written, Be ye holy, for I am holy.”

Wed. evening was the monthly missionary meeting. Sister Cinda Thompson read 1 Chronicles 16:8 and 34. “Give thanks unto the Lord, call upon his name, make known his deeds among the people…He is good: for his mercy endureth forever.” Then, she gave reports from the Lakota Indian Mission on South Dakota; Losoto, Africa; Albania; tribal conflicts in Paupau, New Guinea; & Ghana, where a native pastor has assumed the leadership and Missionary Oleta Witt has returned to the U.S. Most missionary families serve where Thanksgiving is not observed.