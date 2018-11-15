Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Mt. Zion Bible School’s annual Harvest Home service was held at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 3rd. The pledges were led by Austin Seewald, Jackson Berry, & Colin Fleming. Mrs. Dana Fourman led a congregational hymn, & Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. led in prayer. The ushers were Julian Allen & Greyson Jones. The Elementary Choir, under the direction of Mrs. Fourman presented “O, America!” Students Luke Barton, Jackson Berry, Olivia Dannen, Colin Fleming, Rowynn Frisby, Madison Gilbert, Atticus Harris, Greyson Jones, Austin Seewald, Zen & Ziah Rea, Ally & Emma Simon. Cheryl Paxton was a pianist. Matt Thompson was the sound technician.

Dr. Noell Scott preached from Psalm 16:5-6. “The Lord is the portion of mine inheritance and of my cup; thou maintainest my lot. The lines are fallen unto me in pleasant places; yeah, I have a goodly heritage.” Ron Allred prayed in closing. A pot luck dinner followed in the cafeteria. Gaylerd Miller asked the blessing for that meal.

Ushers in the Sunday morning worship service were John Dale & Alex Fourman. Olivia Lyon was the organist. Linda Ferguson sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Final Words” as described in Revelation 22:6-8. “These sayings are faithful & true; & the Lord God of the holy prophets sent his angel to show unto his servants the things which must shortly be done. Behold, I come quickly; blessed is he that keepeth the sayings of the prophecy of this book.” Words of assurance, words of answer, words of awarding.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, & Dennis Uhles led in prayer. Donna Sue Haynes sang the special song. Sister Cinda Thompson brought the message “Tabernacle Studies – the High Priest.” Jesus Christ became our great High Priest, fulfilling the types & shadows of the Old Testament.

The funeral service for Wanda Trice, age 92, was held at the Mt. Zion church Wed. afternoon. After the burial in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, a meal for the family was served in the cafeteria.

On Thurs., 16 of the Honor Roll students in grades 1-12 went on a Field Trip to Mammoth Springs, Arkansas, & Grand Gulf State Park in Missouri. Two vans were driven by Pastor Bob & Norman Murray,. Other adults who accompanied the group were Linda Murray, Cinda Thompson & James Cobb.

Adam Freeman spoke in chapel Friday morning. He told about his 13 years of work with a Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team. He showed pictures of his recent help with the clean-up after Hurricane Michael.