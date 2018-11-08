Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

11-5-18. The Thompson Family hosted a 40th Wedding Anniversary Dinner for Pastor Bob & Sister Cinda Sat. evening, Oct. 27. It was held in the cafeteria on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School. Bryan & Tracy Bowie brought barbecue and baked beans. They also brought a surprise – Egbert Jackson from Grand Cayman; he is the adopted son of the honored couple. Glenna Thompson furnished a decorated cake. There were also Cayman bundt cakes on the cake table.

At that event, a Pastor Appreciation table was set up by the church’s Flower and Shower Committee: Jeanette Cardin, Beckie Dale, Barbara Uhles, & Debbie Cox.

Prelude music on Sunday was by Debbie Cox (organ), Norman Murray (baritone), Jesse Paxton (trombone), Dana Fourman (trumpet), and Anna Cox (clarinet). Visitors included Marie & Zachary George of Ocala, FL; Tracy & Bryan Bowie of Olive Branch, MS; Egbert Jackson of Grand Cayman; Ben, Beth, & Brooklyn Williams of Marshfield. The special song was a vocal solo by Jesse Paxton; he was accompanied by pianist Cheryl Paxton.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Rapture” based on 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17. “The Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, & with the trump of God: & the dead in Christ shall rise first. Then we which are alive & remain shall be caught up together with him in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever by with the Lord.” (1) The Event: descending & decreeing Savior, deceased & dynamic saints, delightful summit. (2) The Education: unnecessary inquiries, unexpected invasion, unprepared interruption, inescapable injury, undisturbed individuals. (3) The Exhortation: be awake, alert, aware, armored, & appointed. Ready or not, here He comes!

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, & Egbert Jackson led in prayer. Brian & Donna Sue Haynes played an organ/piano duet for the special music. Pastor Bob gave the lesson “Entire Sanctification” from 1 Thessalonians 4:3. “This is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication.” Other terms used for entire sanctification: the Baptism of the Holy Spirit, Full Salvation, Second Blessing Christian Perfection, Perfect love, Holiness. It is the second definite instantaneous work of grace, wrought in the heart by the Holy Spirit, subsequent to regeneration, whereby the heart is cleansed from original sin & the affections of the heart are exalted to a supreme love to God and man. Thanks to Alex Fourman for the technical support.

In the Wednesday evening Bible study, Jesse Paxton led the singing, & James Cox led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave historical background of the doctrine of Entire Sanctification. He quoted from Ignatius, Polycarp, Clement of Rome, Augustine, Marcarius of Egypt, John Wesley, John Fletcher, George Whitefield, & Jonathan Edwards.

Norman Murray was in charge of the school chapel service on Friday. Adeline Bradley, Felicity Berry, & Cooper Murray helped him present a lesson on “The U.S. Flag.”

‘A’ Honor Roll: Kylie Adams, Preston Akers, Julian Allen, Luke Barton, Felicity Berry, Olivia Dannen, Ashlyn Bradley, Colin Fleming, Rowynn Frisby, Madison Gilbert, Greyson Jones, Austin Seewald, Cooper Murray, & Landon Williams.

‘B’ Honor Roll: Jackson Berry, Adeline Bradley.