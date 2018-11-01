Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Another great day for worship, beginning with pledges, singing and catching up with news of our congregation, families and those still recovering. We are so thankful for the ones enjoying better health and able to return to their families. However, so many are bereaved, we especially ask blessings for them, especially as the holidays are upon us.

We enjoyed having visitors for the morning service and hope they will come often.

Brother Charles always has something interesting for us, and he spoke about his study of Abraham Lincoln and how much he admired him. He tied this to his scripture James 3:5, speaking of the little member that can cause so many problems, our tongue. He used an example of how good and bad cannot both come from the same heart, or two different fruits cannot grow on the same tree. What is in our heart will be what comes from our mouth.

After service, Supt. Jewell presented Brother Charles with a gift from the church for his faithfulness when we didn’t have a preacher. This is especially important because he has been having some health problems of his own, and we appreciate him for his efforts.