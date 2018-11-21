Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Sunday was a dreary day to be out, however, we enjoyed a nice warm spot to worship and had a great Sunday school lesson. We have many to pray for, and those bereaved families who will have sad holidays ahead. Be thankful for the goodness the Lord shows us, each and every day, even in the face of adversity.

Brother Charles had a lesson for young and old, alike, to point out what is on the outside is not necessarily what is on the inside. People can be fooled easily, sometimes, and we only see what is the outward appearance.

LeAnna Elliott and children visited Jewell Elliott, Thursday evening.

James Elliott and Ashley Wilson visited Jewell one afternoon, also.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown were in West Plains recently, helping grandson, Jadon, celebrate his birthday. They, along with other family, enjoyed cake, pizza and snacks, and watching Jadon open his gifts.

On their way over to West Plains, the Lansdowns stopped for lunch and a visit with Paul Cox, in Mansfield. Pat reports him to be better which is good news.

Dan and Kim Clements stopped by for a short visit with Harold and Kay Hutchison, Sunday evening. Morgan Clements came by a couple of times, also.

Pat Lansdown visited sister, Jeanne Cox, and also had fun holding Jessie and Evan’s little baby girl, Raylynn.