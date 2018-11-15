Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Winter has arrived with a vengeance, this weekend and winter coats made their appearance. Our group did the pledges, sang ‘Amazing Grace’ and remembered many in need of prayer, plus the bereaved. Because this was Veteran’s Day, we especially remember those who gave their lives, plus those who continue to serve, and their families.

Brother Charles read from Luke, the title of his message being, “Thankfulness’”. He used the story of the lepers who were healed, however, not all were thankful for their blessings. Are we like that sometimes? Do we take for granted the good things we enjoy without much appreciation?

This Sunday Brother Charles plans to have a worship service for the youth, so encourage your young folks to come.

Bonita Winingham spent Saturday and Sunday with homefolks, returning home Sunday evening.

MaKayla, Logan and Nora Elliott spent their Monday off from school with grandma, Jewell.

Harold and Kay Hutchison drove to Joplin Friday, to help celebrate great grandson, Joey Mishler’s, 2nd birthday, Nov. 13. They visited with Jeff and Kristy Tackett, Steven Tackett and friend, Gary, Stephanie and Joey, and other friends and family for his Lightning McQueen themed birthday party. They returned home, Sunday morning.