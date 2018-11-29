Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

November 26, 2018, I hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving this year. Our house was filled with family and friends and we had lots of good food with some left over. We were happy to have Gerad’s brother, Curtis & Jet here from Canada. And Marina’s mom, Pat joined us. So nice to finally meet her. Gerad and Nikki also brought a friend and her two kids from church. Her folks are missionaries. We love having everyone come. It makes for a special day to just eat and visit. The weather was perfect. The kids played outside and the guys had fun shooting skeet and comparing marksmanship. Barbara Day & her family and Loren & Hazel and daughter Leslie spent Thanksgiving Day at his granddaughter, Sarah & Matt’s in Sparta with a full house and a wonderful meal. Saturday, they all went to Lee and Chelsea Maggard’s for another bountiful meal. When she came home her kids had been there and put up her Christmas tree for her. Saturday night Stetson & Hunter spent the night and came to Sunday school and church with her. Her week has been a busy and blessed one. Carolyn’s family gathered at her house on Sunday and no one went away hungry! We came home late Sunday evening during the high winds and snow to find a tree across the road, but we were able to get around it. It was dark so Jerry is up there cutting it out of the road today. Just a taste of what winter has in store for us this year I think.

Our church service opened with prayer requests and prayer. Loren was not feeling well and we miss him and Hazel when they are unable to be there. We had a good crowd for worship service and enjoyed the songs that Roy did for our special singing. He requested prayer for Carolyn, as she is still not feeling well after surgery this month. Get well soon, Carolyn. We have discontinued our Sunday evening services for now. We will start them back up after these cold winter months that make it hard to get out after dark.

Our Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner will be on Sunday, Dec. 2nd, 2018, at 1:00 o’clock. After morning services. We invite everyone to come join us for food and fellowship at the church.

We are currently meeting for Christmas program practice during the week and our Christmas program will be Saturday, December 15th, at 7:00 pm. Everyone welcome.

We invite you to come worship with us on Sunday. We start at 10:00 am with worship service beginning at 11:00. Have a safe and blessed week and remember … “The secret of contentment is the realization that life is a gift not a right.” “But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.” 1 Timothy 6: 6-7.