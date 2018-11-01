Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

October 29, 2018. Good morning from the Ozarks. I sincerely hope everyone is getting to take at least one road trip to see our beautiful fall foliage. It won’t be here long!

We are just spending some time being thankful this morning for the past weekend and all the many blessings God has showered upon us. Our singing/benefit on Friday was a wonderful place to be last Friday night. The community turned out as a whole to support Loren and Hazel and our hearts are full as we say thank-you to everyone who came to give donations, to sing and play music, to bringing food, to listen, to fellowship. It was awesome to see the church filled to the brim and running over. God is so good and gives us so many blessings. We cannot begin to thank everyone by name so we just say, Thank you to all and may God richly bless each and everyone.

We had a wonderful crowd at church Sunday for the worship hour. We are just so thankful to see people come out to serve the Lord. God is ever blessing his people.

Our prayers go out to those who are sick and those who are grieving the loss of loved ones. Keep Clara Lafferty in your prayers. She is sick. Pray for Brother Joe too. This is hard on him too.

Our hayride was a big success on Sat. and we appreciate Brother Larry and Sister Fae for all their hard work providing and cooking the burgers. Thanks to Adam for driving the hayride too. Also congratulations to all the young deer hunters this weekend. They all did well, and put some food on the table!!!!

That is all for this week. Have a safe week and remember …. Be ye doers of the word and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. James 1:22