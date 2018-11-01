MRTA Region 10 Bestows Honors, Grants

Missouri Retired Teacher Association Region 10 honored units and distinguished members at their Fall Conference.

On Friday, October 19, 2018, the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) held their Region 10 Fall Conference Annual Meeting at the Christian Church in Cabool, MO. The theme for the conference was Field of Dreams.

Sue Durden, Nancy Smith, Janet Atchinson, Karen Sinning, Jim and Vicki Stewart represented Wright County RTA at the conference. Ten units from the Region 10 sent representatives. Martha Schatz did the roll call of the Units with 75 members responding. Entertainment was provided by the STARS Found Clogging team. Speakers were MRTA State President Deborah Ingram; Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation (MRTF) President Karen Miller, and MRTA Executive Director Jim Kreider.

Nine Units received the Unit of Excellence Award from the Region 10 area. Vicki Stewart received the MRTA Distinguished Retiree Award for Wright County.

Those recognized in Remembrance from Wright County, were Angilee Neher and Geneva Coats.

Eight grant winners were announced. Those eight teachers will receive $500, grants from the MRTF Board for materials for their classrooms.