Missouri State Parks Salutes Military and Veterans With Military Camping Discount

JEFFERSON CITY, Nov. 12, – Missouri State Parks has long recognized the contributions of veterans, current service members and their families to our nation, our state and the Missouri State Parks system.

In further recognition of these contributions, Missouri State Parks has established a permanent military discount on camping stays. This discount program is now live in the Missouri State Parks’ reservation system and begins with camping stays starting April 1, 2019.

Any retired, veteran or active-duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel, can receive $2 off a night when camping at a Missouri State Park or State Historic Site. The discount is applied at the time the reservation is made and when verification of military or veteran status is presented upon arrival at the park.

“I’ve encouraged our state agencies to look for ways to honor the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Governor Mike Parson, who has pledged to make Missouri the nation’s most military and veteran friendly state. “I hope they take advantage of the opportunity for some rest and relaxation in Missouri’s beautiful state park system.”

“Missouri State Parks are proud of our veterans and active military members and appreciate their dedication and service to our nation. We want veterans and active military members to know they have a home here at Missouri State Parks,” says Ben Ellis, director of MoDNR’s Division of State Parks.

In addition to this new discount, Missouri State Parks participates in the Blue Star Museums Program, which runs Memorial Day through Labor Day. The program allows for active military members and their families to receive free tours in museums and historic sites that are part of the Missouri State Parks system.

To further honor our veteran’s dedication to service, Missouri State Parks makes it a priority to hire veterans and to support their work. Missouri State Parks recognizes the valuable skills developed while in the military and encourages veterans to apply for positions where their skills would best be utilized through the park rangers or other state park programs.

Missouri State Parks also partners with U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood in providing veterans, active duty military personnel and their families a great destination for camping, boating, swimming, fishing and other outdoor activities at the Lake of the Ozarks Recreation Area at Lake of the Ozarks State Park. Currently, State Parks is working with Whiteman Air Force Base to set aside camping sites at Harry S Truman State Park for military personnel stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base and their families.

For more information about the discount, the Blue Star Museums Program or veteran recruitment, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources