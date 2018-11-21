Missouri State Parks Encourages People to #OptOutside on Black Friday

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 16, 2018 – Missouri State Parks has joined REI, the nation’s largest consumer co-op and specialty outdoor retailer, and its effort to offer the outdoors as a healthy, carefree, natural alternative to the massive Black Friday crowds of holiday shoppers.

Come to one of our many state historic sites and parks Fri., Nov. 23, and catch a free tour at a historic site.

But that’s not all – anyone who camps at one of our park or state historic site campgrounds on Black Friday will receive a coupon for a free night of camping for a future stay. The coupon will be issued to the campsite’s primary occupant and is good for one year.

“What better way to burn off the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie than to go to a Missouri state park or historic site,” says Ben Ellis, Director of the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks. “I want to encourage everyone to get outside, hike, camp and explore our historic sites. Make lasting memories this Black Friday.”

For more information about Missouri State Parks’ #OptOutside event and a full listing of state historic sites offering free tours, please go to mostateparks.com.

Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.