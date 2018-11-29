Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Applications Now Available

The Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture scholarship application for Missouri High School seniors graduating in 2019 is now available. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2019. Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and five additional copies.

These scholarships are possible thanks to the gracious contributions of many individuals and companies. One $5,000 platinum scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters, one $2,500 supreme scholarship sponsored by Sydenstricker John Deere of Missouri/Sydenstricker Angus Genetics, and 40 $1,500 scholarships sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters are being offered.

Applicants must be high school seniors and active members of 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Eligible scholarship applicants must plan to enroll in an accredited Missouri community college or a four-year-college or university in the fall/spring semester immediately following graduation from high school. Applicants are not required to pursue a degree in agriculture, however, a five point bonus will be given to applicants pursuing a degree in agriculture during the selection process.

Missouri State Fair scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions; the sponsors and buyers list is available here. A portion of each animal’s sale price is allocated to the scholarship program. Additional support is also provided by Guesa USA/Dairy Queen of Sedalia, Guesa USA/Steak ‘n Shake of Sedalia, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Annual Ag Golf Classic, the Missouri State Fair Foundation and the Saint Louis Science Center.