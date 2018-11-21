Missouri Arts Council Grant Workshop Nov. 28

On Wednesday, Nov. 28 the Missouri Arts Council is hosting their annual Grant Information Workshop in Springfield. The two-hour workshop covers essential information on Missouri Arts Council grants, both Annual and Express (excluding Arts Education), for Fiscal Year 2020 (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020).

If your organization is Missouri-based and tax-exempt, and you have never applied for Missouri Arts Council funding or seek to improve your grant application, this free workshop is for you.

Topics covered are: Who is eligible to apply?; What the Missouri Arts Council funds?; What grant programs are available?; About the application and panel processes; How to prepare support materials; How to strategically address narrative questions.

The workshop takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Springfield Regional Arts Council, 411 N. Sherman Parkway. Bring business cards and brochures if you have them, and join your colleagues at 9:30 a.m. to network.

Advance registration is appreciated, but not required.

For more information, contact Assistant Director Kathleen Morrissey, 314-340-7539, 866-407-4752 toll-free main line, or kathleen.morrissey@ded.mo.gov.