Middle School Basketball Lady Bears Split Against West Plains

Ava Middle School Girls played only one game this week due to inclement weather. Ava 8th grade played West Plains @ West Plains on Tuesday 11-13-18. Ava 8th grade beat West Plains 42-10

Makayla Byerley had one rebound. Sarah Mendel had 8 points and 2 rebounds. Celia Fossett had 10 points and 4 rebounds. Lexie Gastineau had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Olivia Gastineau had 6 points and 3 rebounds. Kaelyn Stillings had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Mackinley Goss had 6 points and 1 rebounds. Keeley Akers had 4 points and 2 rebounds.

7th grade played West Plains . Ava lost 13-37. Mallory Melton had 2 rebounds. Emma Dry had 3 rebounds. Daylin Stanifer scored 8 points and five rebounds. Savannah Belcher had 3 rebounds . Chloe Barnum had 4 rebounds and 3points. Zoey strong had 3 rebounds and 2 points