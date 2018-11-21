Middle School Basketball Bears Endure Tough Week Against West Plains, Mtn. Grove

The Ava Middle School Bears hosted the West Plains Zizzers on Tuesday, November 13th. West Plains won the seventh grade game 48-36. The Zizzers led 30-11 at halftime. Rylin Dickson led the scoring for the Bears with 9 points, followed by Junior Cazares with 6 points. The remainder of the scoring for Ava included: Wyatt Coberly 4, Tyson Tidwell 4, Ryan Thompson 4, Zach Breshears 3, Tucker Hopkins 3, Matthew Lakey 2, and Kemper Wickware 1.

Ava’s eighth grade squad trailed 10-4 after one period of play, but rallied to defeat the Zizzers 44-32. Ava led 27-24 after three quarters of play. Quin Breeding led the scoring for the Bears with 18 points, followed by Luther Supancic with 10 points. The rest of the scoring for Ava included: Josh Springer 6, Luke Little 4, Hunter Hall 4, and Grady Goss 2.

The Bears hosted the Mountain Grove Panthers on Thursday, November 15th. Mountain Grove won the seventh grade game 47-20. Scoring for Ava included: Zach Breshears 7, Junior Cazares 5, Ryan Thompson 2, Tyson Tidwell 2, Brayden Thorburn 2, and Jayke Lebsock 2.

Mountain Grove also won the eighth grade contest 64-33. The Panthers led 15-7 after the first quarter and led 37-17 at halftime. Quit Breeding led Ava’s scoring with 11 points, followed by Luke Little with 8 points. The rest of the scoring for the Bears included: Luther Supancic 7, Josh Springer 5, and Brett Ross 2.