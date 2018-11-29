MELBA O. WILSON Estate

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of: )

MELBA O. WILSON,

Deceased. )

Case No. 17DG-PR00065

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF MELBA WILSON, Deceased:

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Co-Personal Representatives will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, on January 2, 2019, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.

Catherine Sue Biggs

Co-Personal Representative

7009 T. Gabbert Dr.

Pleasant Valley, MO 64068

Sharon Strong

Co-Personal Representative

Rt.5 Box 1184, Ava, MO 65608

Daniel P. Wade

PO Box 698, Ava, MO 65608

Wade Law Firm, LLC

Dates of Publication: 11/29; 12/06; 12/13; 12/20

11-29-11-4t