MDC Invites City and Community Planners to Special Workshops

City and county planners can learn how conservation can benefit urban landscapes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – An increasing number of Missouri communities are realizing there’s a need for wise conservation in urban development. The adoption of community conservation planning policies can have benefits for both people and wildlife.

City, county, and regional planners – as well as other professionals involved in land management and development – can learn more about incorporating conservation into the urban fabric at a series of Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Conservation Planning Tools workshops.

The first two of these workshops are scheduled for Nov. 28 at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center and Dec. 11 at Faurot Hall at Missouri State University’s Fruit Experiment Station in Mountain Grove. Both workshops will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided. Attendees who are American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) will receive 2.5 continuing maintenance (CM) credits.

People can register at https://goo.gl/5hLKco and can also find the complete list of Conservation Planning Tools workshops that are scheduled.

Workshop participants will receive a free copy of MDC’s new publication, “Conservation Planning Tools for Missouri Communities: A Reference Manual.” In addition to technical information on planning processes and sources of useful data, the manual also contains case studies from communities in Missouri and other states that demonstrate the flexibility of planning tools to strengthen connections to nature and meet other civic objectives.

“Planners today recognize the importance of planning for the ‘three E’s.’ equity, economy and environment, said MDC Community Conservation Planner Ronda Burnett. “Many of the tools included in this new manual can be applied to each of those areas. Attendees at the training workshops will learn how conservation planning tools can be used to achieve community goals while protecting the health of fish, forest, and wildlife resources.”

People can also learn more about community conservation at https://mdc.mo.gov/property/community-conservation