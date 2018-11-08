LTRC Hosts Zumbathon for Disaster Relief Fund

(Ava, MO) – Adults and children from Douglas County came together with local vendors, MOCH Wellness Center Staff and volunteers from the Douglas County Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRC) to zumba for a good cause – local disaster relief. While the LTRC was established as a way to support those who survived the 2017 flooding, this group of volunteers has shifted their mission to include individual/one family disasters, such as house fires. Since January, the LTRC has helped six local families in Douglas County with resources and monetary support following devastating house fires. “Our mission is to ensure that all Douglas County residents are able to return to a safe, secure and sanitary environment following a disaster, no matter how big or small. Whether we assist with actual resources such as building supplies or we provide monetary assistance to these hurting families, our goal is to take care of our own, “ stated Jerrie Mason, LTRC Chairperson. “Events like the October 27, 2018 zumbathon help the LTRC raise funds for local disaster relief during “blue skies!” When everything is calm and folks have forgotten about the devastation bad weather can bring, the LTRC is working hard to ensure that resources will be available when the next disaster strikes.”

The LTRC sponsored Spook-tacular Zumbathon raised $325 for disaster relief that will stay in Douglas County. Local children also got to Trick-or-Treat with the vendors who helped sponsor this event. A costume contest was also held for both adults and children, with prizes being furnished by Casey’s General Store. First place in both categories took home a $50 Casey’s gift card with second place receiving a $25 Casey’s gift card and third place being awarded a $15 Casey’s gift card. Vendors were also allowed to participate in the costume contest and represented companies such as Arbonne, LulaRoe, Mary Kay, Paparazzi, Parklane Jewelry, Signature Home and Thirty-One. DoCo Sheltered Workshop also sponsored this event and was on scene for the day’s events. Candy, snacks, bags, water and milk were provided by the local Fire Department, Missouri Ozarks Community Health, Buddy Irby with Hiland Dairy, Ava McDonald’s and Town & Country Supermarket.

The Douglas County LTRC has raised roughly $6,000 since beginning their fundraising efforts. However the total cost to meet all projected needs from the 2017 flooding, not including house fire assistance amounts to over $76,000. The LTRC will continue to work to raise funds to help families in Douglas County. If you would like to help or would like to make a donation, please contact Jerrie Mason at (417) 543-4426 or via email at douglascountyltrc@gmail.com.